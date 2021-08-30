Grayling seniors David Millikin and Dylan Cragg join the Record-Eagle and UpNorthLive's Harrison Beeby for Episode 187 of The Get Around.
We examine the blazing hot Battle at the Big House football games featuring TC West and TC Central, plus delve into Glen Lake-Houghton Lake and TCSF-Benzie.
In the Chatter That Matters, we discuss soccer rankings, TC Central's new athletic complex and the Pete Moss Invite.
Hall of Fame: Millikin, Everest Noyes and Will Gaston are nominated. Who gets in?
Trifecta: Michigan's team won the state's Little League World Series for the first time since 1959. We look back at our own Little memories, good and bad.