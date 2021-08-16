TGA tease 8-16-21.jpg

Traverse City Central offensive linemen Keegan Opper and Kadyn Warner drop by the studio to look forward to the Battle in the Big House.

THE PULSE

We look at the football futures for TC Central, TC West, TC St. Francis, Cadillac, the Ski Valley Conference and more.

INTERVIEW

Kadyn Warner, Keegan Opper, TC Central

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

Local sports radio spreads its wings in northern Michigan, as more and more football teams and some basketball squads get deals for the airwaves.

HALL OF FAME

Nominees: Chris Monroe, Cam Schuelke, Will Noble.

TRIFECTA

What is a most desolate place on Earth you've been?

