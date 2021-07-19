The Get Around Ep. 184 — Mark Uyl, MHSAA Executive Director

MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl joins the podcast to chat about the pandemic response, changes to the MHSAA and what the future holds.
THE PULSE
Jake has a big announcement to open the show with some thanks to give along the way.
INTERVIEW
Mark Uyl, Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
The guys make an argument and choose the overall male and female athletes of the year.
HALL OF FAME
Three more players are retroactively inducted into the hall of fame.
TRIFECTA
Jake reflects on some of his favorite games and stories from the last 4 years.