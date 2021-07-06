The Get Around Ep 183 — Josh Rebandt, TC Pit Spitters

TC Pit Spitters manager Josh Rebandt rejoins the show from the road after his team clinched a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs.
THE PULSE
We chat about multiple all-conference teams and start making cases for players on Record-Eagle All-Region teams.
INTERVIEW
Josh Rebandt, TC Pit Spitters
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
More coaching changed happen in northern Michigan, hear who is new and where departing coaches are headed.
HALL OF FAME
Three softball players are retroactively inducted!
TRIFECTA
How many hot dogs do you think you could eat for a contest?