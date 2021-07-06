The Get Around Ep 183 — Josh Rebandt, TC Pit Spitters

TC Pit Spitters manager Josh Rebandt rejoins the show from the road after his team clinched a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs.

THE PULSE

We chat about multiple all-conference teams and start making cases for players on Record-Eagle All-Region teams.

INTERVIEW

Josh Rebandt, TC Pit Spitters

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

More coaching changed happen in northern Michigan, hear who is new and where departing coaches are headed.

HALL OF FAME

Three softball players are retroactively inducted!

TRIFECTA

How many hot dogs do you think you could eat for a contest?

