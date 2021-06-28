The Get Around Ep. 182 — Genevieve Bramer (LLSM) and Alex Schmitt (TC Central)

MVPs Genevieve Bramer (Lake Leelanau St. Mary) and Alex Schmitt (TC Central) chat with us after playing in the first Record-Eagle Summer Classic.

THE PULSE 

Hear all about the baseball and softball all-star games, dubbed the Record-Eagle Summer Classic, that happened last week.

INTERVIEW 

Genevieve Bramer (Lake Leelanau St. Mary) and Alex Schmitt (TC Central)

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

Onekama’s John Neph is inducted into the Hall of Fame, TCSF grad Matt Seybert is signed by the L.A. Chargers and a few locals to look out for in the Michigan Women’s Open this week.

HALL OF FAME

Four new members are retroactively inducted for their spring performances.

TRIFECTA

Hear about Jake and James’ plans for the fourth of July.

