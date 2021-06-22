The Get Around Ep. 181 — Judd Lawson (TCSF) and Madelyn Sandison (Charlevoix)

The Get Around Ep. 181 — Judd Lawson (TCSF) and Madelyn Sandison (Charlevoix)

Seniors Judd Lawson and Madelyn Sandison drop by ahead of the Record-Eagle Summer Classic games this week that showcase senior baseball and softball players from the area.

THE PULSE 

Hear the full lineups and all the information needed for the Record-Eagle Summer Classic Senior All-Star games happening June 22-23.

INTERVIEW 

Judd Lawson (TC St. Francis) and Madelyn Sandison (Charlevoix)

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

Jake and James recap a long week of state finals for six area teams, four of which made the trip to East Lansing for the final four.

HALL OF FAME 

Taylor Moeggenberg, Maggi McHugh and Kate Klinger are nominated.

TRIFECTA 

What song do you with never existed?

