The Get Around Ep. 181 — Judd Lawson (TCSF) and Madelyn Sandison (Charlevoix)

Seniors Judd Lawson and Madelyn Sandison drop by ahead of the Record-Eagle Summer Classic games this week that showcase senior baseball and softball players from the area.
THE PULSE
Hear the full lineups and all the information needed for the Record-Eagle Summer Classic Senior All-Star games happening June 22-23.
INTERVIEW
Judd Lawson (TC St. Francis) and Madelyn Sandison (Charlevoix)
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
Jake and James recap a long week of state finals for six area teams, four of which made the trip to East Lansing for the final four.
HALL OF FAME
Taylor Moeggenberg, Maggi McHugh and Kate Klinger are nominated.
TRIFECTA
What song do you with never existed?