The Get Around Ep. 180 — Jon Popp and Ryan Flores, Glen Lake

Glen Lake senior baseball players Jon Popp and Ryan Flores stop by before heading to semifinals at MSU this Friday. We talk about all six teams remaining in the playoffs and expand on coach John Lober’s career.
THE PULSE
Hear about how six area teams made it into the final week of competition in springs sports and what matchups lie ahead for a chance at a state title this weekend.
INTERVIEW
Jon Popp and Ryan Flores, Glen Lake
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
Jake and James continue the story behind coach John Lober’s retirement announcement that came out in Sunday’s paper.
HALL OF FAME
Murphy Kehoe, Grace Lentz and Kelsey Quiggin are nominated.