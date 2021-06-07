The Get Around Ep. 179 — Thomas Richards and Jacob Heeringa, TC St. Francis

TCSF state champion relay runners Thomas Richards and Jacob Heeringa stop by to chat about their record breaking relay.
THE PULSE
Hear about all the state champs from track and field state finals and the results from each of our local baseball and softball districts in The Pulse!
INTERVIEW
Thomas Richards and Jacob Heeringa, TC St. Francis
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
Jake and James preview the upcoming regional bouts for local soccer, baseball and softball teams.
HALL OF FAME
A host of track athletes who won state titles and two tennis players are inducted.
TRIFECTA
What did the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fight do for boxing?