The Get Around Ep. 178 — Wyatt Danilowicz (TCW) and Josh Klug (TCC)

The Get Around Ep. 178 — Wyatt Danilowicz (TCW) and Josh Klug (TCC) 

Louisville bound pitchers Wyatt Danilowicz (TC West) and Josh Klug (TC Central) join us to chat about their friendship, recruitment and rivalry on the diamond. 

THE PULSE 

We recap the record breaking performances from the Record-Eagle John Lober Honor Roll track meet, Boyne City beating Elk Rapids and the TC golf teams making the state finals. 

INTERVIEW 

Wyatt Danilowicz (TC West) and Josh Klug (TC Central)

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

An in depth discussion about the coaching carousel in our area and the challenges of finding and retaining coaches. 

HALL OF FAME 

A TC Tritons’ boat, Seth Stoltz and Sara Schermerhorn are nominated. 

TRIFECTA 

What is your favorite new food item at Turtle Creek Stadium for Pit Spitters’ games?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you