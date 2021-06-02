The Get Around Ep. 178 — Wyatt Danilowicz (TCW) and Josh Klug (TCC) 

Louisville bound pitchers Wyatt Danilowicz (TC West) and Josh Klug (TC Central) join us to chat about their friendship, recruitment and rivalry on the diamond.
THE PULSE
We recap the record breaking performances from the Record-Eagle John Lober Honor Roll track meet, Boyne City beating Elk Rapids and the TC golf teams making the state finals.
INTERVIEW
Wyatt Danilowicz (TC West) and Josh Klug (TC Central)
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
An in depth discussion about the coaching carousel in our area and the challenges of finding and retaining coaches.
HALL OF FAME
A TC Tritons’ boat, Seth Stoltz and Sara Schermerhorn are nominated.
TRIFECTA
What is your favorite new food item at Turtle Creek Stadium for Pit Spitters’ games?