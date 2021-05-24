The Get Around Ep. 177 — Jordan Noble and Taylor Noble, Boyne City

Boyne City’s Jordan and Taylor Noble join us to chat about the 15-1 soccer team and what it is like being twin sisters.
THE PULSE
Harrison Beeby joins the show again to chat about eight local teams winning track and field regional titles and a weekend filled with baseball and softball tournaments.
INTERVIEW
Jordan Noble and Taylor Noble, Boyne City
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
The guys preview all the soccer district games starting this Wednesday and give you their pick for district crowns.
HALL OF FAME
Preston Dion, Kobe Kolarevic and Jake Boudoin battle it out, who will get into the HOF?
TRIFECTA
Phil Mickelson became the first golfer over 50 to win a major so we tell you what we want to be capable of after 50.