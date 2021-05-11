Record shattering track starts Julia Flynn (TC Central) and Hunter Jones (Benzie Central) each chat about earning national rankings and dominating the 3200.
THE PULSE
Hear about Flynn and teammate Luke Venhuizen’s record breaking runs at the Bluejay Elite 3200, Jones’ career best 3200, a Traverse City sweep at the Ken Bell Invite and how teams and individuals are being ranked right now.
INTERVIEW 1
Julia Flynn, Traverse City Central
INTERVIEW 2
Hunter Jones, Benzie Central
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
The MHSAA sanctions a state tournament for girls wrestling and girls lacrosse expands in our area. Hear about new opportunities for female athletes in our area.
HALL OF FAME
TC West stud pitcher Wyatt Danilowicz, Petoskey’s Brooke Bixby and TC Central’s Makenna Burkholder face off.
TRIFECTA
What is the most unusual thing you have ever eaten?