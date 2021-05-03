The Get Around Ep. 174 — Jayden Alfred, Mancelona

Mancelona star Jayden Alfred joins us to talk about what it is like being a dual-sport spring athlete as we reveal the girls basketball all-region teams.
THE PULSE
Several school records were broken at track meets last week, Kingsley baseball made a big statement and Elk Rapids gave themselves a boost in soccer.
INTERVIEW
Jayden Alfred, Mancelona
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
We go through the entire girls basketball All-Region teams starting with Player of the Year Olivia Lowe.
HALL OF FAME
Record breaking track performances from Finn Hogan and Gavin Allen go up against Jake Griffis’ big day on the diamond.
TRIFECTA
What was the craziest thing you have seen on a golf course?