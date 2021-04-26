The Get Around Ep. 173 — Abby Radulski and Avery Parker, Gaylord

Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.