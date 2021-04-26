The Get Around Ep. 173 — Abby Radulski and Avery Parker, Gaylord

Gaylord softball players Abby Radulski and Avery Parker stop by to chat about the Blue Devil’s 14-0 start.
THE PULSE
Hear about all the baseball, softball, golf and track action from last week as TC Central wins the TC Tee Off and two local runners break records.
INTERVIEW
Abby Radulski and Avery Parker, Gaylord
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
We recap the soccer season so far and look a head to several huge games this week including TC Central at TC West.
HALL OF FAME
A couple of huge softball performances go up against a lacrosse player in this week’s vote.
TRIFECTA
What is your go-to fitness activity?