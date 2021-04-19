The Get Around Ep. 172 — Gavin Wilmoth, TC St. Francis

The Get Around Ep. 172 — Gavin Wilmoth, TC St. Francis

TCSF wrestling state champion Gavin Wilmoth chats with us as we decide the boys and girls basketball players of the year on Ep. 172.

THE PULSE 

Baseball, softball and soccer are in full swing and we talk about who to look out for. Hear about a big story from Des Linden and a host of All-State hockey players.

INTERVIEW 

Gavin Wilmoth, TC St. Francis

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

We debate and choose the boys and girls basketball players of the year. This is the first place to find out who won each award and why!

HALL OF FAME 

Aysia Taylor takes on a baseball and soccer player for a bid at the Hall of Fame.

TRIFECTA

What would you name your own cryptocurrency?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you