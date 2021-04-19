The Get Around Ep. 172 — Gavin Wilmoth, TC St. Francis

TCSF wrestling state champion Gavin Wilmoth chats with us as we decide the boys and girls basketball players of the year on Ep. 172.
THE PULSE
Baseball, softball and soccer are in full swing and we talk about who to look out for. Hear about a big story from Des Linden and a host of All-State hockey players.
INTERVIEW
Gavin Wilmoth, TC St. Francis
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
We debate and choose the boys and girls basketball players of the year. This is the first place to find out who won each award and why!
HALL OF FAME
Aysia Taylor takes on a baseball and soccer player for a bid at the Hall of Fame.
TRIFECTA
What would you name your own cryptocurrency?