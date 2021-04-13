Bellaire's Noel Mann and Jacey Somers join us after their team's trip to the Division 4 state finals at MSU's Breslin Center.
THE PULSE
We break down the basketball quarterfinals and Bellaire's historic run to Breslin. Northern Michigan put 4 local teams in the quarters.
INTERVIEW
Noel Mann and Jacey Somers, Bellaire girls basketball. Listen to see what item the team swipes from hotels during travel games.
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
We discuss Gov. Whitmer's attempt to "urge" schools and sports to shut down for two weeks.
HALL OF FAME
All softball, all the time. Gaylord's Avery Parker, TC St. Francis' Leah Simetz and Petoskey's Kenzie Bromley are up for the honor.
TRIFECTA
In honor of The Masters, we talk about some of our best - and worst - moments in golf.