The Get Around Ep. 170 — Kaiden McGillis and Mason Heuker, McBain

Seniors Kaiden McGillis and Mason Heuker become the first McBain athletes to join the podcast ahead of the state quarterfinals and finals this week. Hear from the undefeated Ramblers as they try to make it to the Final Four.
THE PULSE
We recap the individual wrestling state finals last week and talk about some state placers from three divisions. We also talk about the four basketball teams left from northwest lower Michigan.
INTERVIEW
Kaiden McGillis and Mason Heuker, McBain
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
The Let Them Play organization is suing the state over testing mandates for student athletes, hear from Andrew on the state’s response.
HALL OF FAME
Three wrestlers, including a state champion, are inducted into the Hall of Fame .
TRIFECTA
What are you binge watching right now?