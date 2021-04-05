The Get Around Ep. 170 — Kaiden McGillis and Mason Heuker, McBain

Seniors Kaiden McGillis and Mason Heuker become the first McBain athletes to join the podcast ahead of the state quarterfinals and finals this week. Hear from the undefeated Ramblers as they try to make it to the Final Four.

THE PULSE

We recap the individual wrestling state finals last week and talk about some state placers from three divisions. We also talk about the four basketball teams left from northwest lower Michigan.

INTERVIEW

Kaiden McGillis and Mason Heuker, McBain

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

The Let Them Play organization is suing the state over testing mandates for student athletes, hear from Andrew on the state’s response.

HALL OF FAME

Three wrestlers, including a state champion, are inducted into the Hall of Fame .

TRIFECTA

What are you binge watching right now?

