The Get Around Ep. 169 — Jaeger Griswold and Brayden Steenwyk, Ellsworth

Jaeger Griswold and Brayden Steenwyk become the first Ellsworth Lancers to join the podcast after winning the schools first district title in 12 years.
THE PULSE
We wrap up coverage on the hockey and bowling seasons while letting you know who made it down to wrestling state finals as an individual.
INTERVIEW
Jaeger Griswold and Brayden Steenwyk, Ellsworth
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
We go over every district final game from last weekend and highlight intriguing regional semifinal and final matchups happening this week.
HALL OF FAME
A three way tie puts three new members into the hall of fame, who will it be?
TRIFECTA
What crazy thing would you do for $500,000?