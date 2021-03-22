The Get Around Ep. 168 — Delaney Drake, University Of Wisconsin (Leland)

Delaney Drake joins us after winning the national championship with the Wisconsin women’s hockey team.
THE PULSE
Basketball districts are upon us and we talk about every single game that is slated for this week. Hear who we think are a lock for a district title, the most interesting matchups and more!
INTERVIEW
Delaney Drake, University of Wisconsin hockey player and Leland alum
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
We recognize multiple regional champions and chat about wrestlers, bowlers and hockey teams who still have a shot at a state title.
HALL OF FAME
TC West’s Jeremy Decker bowls a perfect game, Cadillac’s Molly Anderson hits 1,000 career points and a Trojan wrestler are nominated for the HOF.
TRIFECTA
What happened to the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament?