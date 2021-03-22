The Get Around Ep. 168 — Delaney Drake, University Of Wisconsin (Leland)

Delaney Drake joins us after winning the national championship with the Wisconsin women’s hockey team.

THE PULSE 

Basketball districts are upon us and we talk about every single game that is slated for this week. Hear who we think are a lock for a district title, the most interesting matchups and more!

INTERVIEW 

Delaney Drake, University of Wisconsin hockey player and Leland alum

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

We recognize multiple regional champions and chat about wrestlers, bowlers and hockey teams who still have a shot at a state title.

HALL OF FAME

TC West’s Jeremy Decker bowls a perfect game, Cadillac’s Molly Anderson hits 1,000 career points and a Trojan wrestler are nominated for the HOF.

TRIFECTA 

What happened to the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament?

