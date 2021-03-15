The Get Around Ep. 167 — Will Dawson And Ethan VanderRoest, TC Central

The Get Around Ep. 167 — Will Dawson And Ethan VanderRoest, TC Central

TC Central hockey players Will Dawson and Ethan VanderRoest join us after eclipsing 100 career points and take a look toward the playoffs.

THE PULSE 

We chat about a host of conference champions in basketball, wrestling, hockey and more!

INTERVIEW 

Will Dawson and Ethan VanderRoest, TC Central

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

We preview the finals conference title matchups in basketball, hockey regionals and chat about bowling conference champs.

HALL OF FAME 

Olivia Lowe, Ethan VanderRoest and Shelby Cade are each inducted for career milestones hit last week.

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you