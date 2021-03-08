The Get Around Ep. 166 — Olivia Lowe, Leland

Leland star Olivia Lowe joins The Get Around podcast for a fun interview where we talk about her chances of joining only 27 other girls in the state record books.
THE PULSE
Traverse City Central wins two games in four days over TC West, Charlevoix takes control of the LMC and we chat about some effects of cancellations on the sports world.
INTERVIEW
Olivia Lowe, Leland
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
We reveal the All-State skiing teams that were released Monday.
COLLEGE CORNER
Tune in to our newest segment to hear where the best athletes in our area are continuing their athletic careers.
TRIFECTA
What’s your latest birthday wish?