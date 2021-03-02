The Get Around Ep. 165 — Dylan Barnowski and Shawn Bramer, Lake Leelanau St. Mary

The Get Around Ep. 165 — Dylan Barnowski and Shawn Bramer, Lake Leelanau St. Mary

Sophomores Dylan Barnowski and Shawn Bramer become the first LLSM Eagles to join the show for a fun interview! We also chat about ranked teams in the area and the 1,000 point club!

THE PULSE 

James breaks down all the ranked hockey teams and their futures while we celebrate more basketball players entering the 1,000 point club.

INTERVIEW 

Dylan Barnowski and Shawn Bramer, Lake Leelanau St. Mary

HALL OF FAME 

Two 1,000 point scorers and a half-court buzzer beater are nominated for the HOF, who is your vote?

TRIFECTA 

We recount the worst jobs we had in our youth.

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you