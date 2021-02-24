The Get Around Ep. 164 — Remy Cotton, TC Central

TC Central No.1-ranked wrestler Remy Cotton joins the show as we talk about every winter sport that is underway. Tune in for a special section about skiing state finals!
THE PULSE
TC Central and TC West basketball faced off Tuesday, find out what happened here. We chat about the TC hockey teams, wrestling and some conference races that are getting hot.
INTERVIEW
Remy Cotton, TC Central
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
James and Andrew recap their days at skiing state finals Monday and report back on all the big winners.
HALL OF FAME
Aiden Lewandowski gets in for his state title at the D1 skiing finals but we induct one more athlete this week! Who will it be?
TRIFECTA
What is the craziest thing you have done?