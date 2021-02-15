The Get Around Ep. 163 — Aiden Lewandowski, TC West

TC West regional champion Aiden Lewandowski stops by before the Titans head to the state championship next week. We chat about the opening week of basketball and preview the boys season.

THE PULSE

The Vasa Nordic Ski Team and a couple of its members win state championships over the weekend, basketball gets rolling and skiers win regional titles. Hear about it all in The Pulse.

INTERVIEW

Aiden Lewandowski, TC West

BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW

We take a look at some of the top teams in the area and some of the individuals we are looking out for this season.

HALL OF FAME

Arielle Jean and William Happala get in for their championship performances but who else gets voted in this week?

