The Get Around Ep. 162 — Elle Craven, TC Central

TC Central’s top skier Elle Craven stops by to chat about her life on the mountain before the Trojans head to regionals. We chat about the winter sports restart and let you know the changes for each sport.
THE PULSE
Sports are back and we have all the info on changes and start-up procedures in The Pulse. We also chat about skiing regionals and let you know who advanced to the finals on Monday.
INTERVIEW
Elle Craven, TC Central
BASKETBALL PREVIEW
We take a longer look at the girl’s basketball season and preview some of the area’s top teams,
HALL OF FAME
A skier, bowler and basketball player go head to head for the first full Hall of Fame vote in a long time!
TRIFECTA
Is Tom Brady the undisputed G.O.A.T?