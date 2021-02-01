The Get Around Ep. 161 — Blade Kalbfleisch, TC West

TC West bowler and soccer player Blade Kalbfleisch stops by to chat about the start of his final bowling season and his time in goal with the Titans.

THE PULSE 

We chat about our trips to ski and bowling meets last week and what the rest of the season is looking like for these teams.

INTERVIEW 

Blade Kalbfleisch, TC West

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

The guys discuss the Let Them Play march and movement happening across the state and if they think it will change anything with sports start dates.

HALL OF FAME 

Two bowlers and a skier are nominated....who will be inducted for 161?

TRIFECTA

Did the Lions get the best deal they could for Matt Stafford?

