The Get Around Ep. 160 — Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis

TC St. Francis sophomore and rising star Wyatt Nausadis stops by to chat about the run to Ford Field and the winter sports shutdown that is looming.
THE PULSE
We break down the two state finals games from TCSF and Cadillac at Ford Field last weekend. We also chat about the recent extension of the winter sports shutdown.
INTERVIEW
Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
Jake addresses the heat after a controversial column sparked outrage from the football community.
HALL OF FAME
Aidan Schmuckal, Collin Johnston and Charlie Licht are nominated in the latest HOF vote. Who gets in?
TRIFECTA
Where will Matt Stafford end up and what would you like to see the Lions get in return?