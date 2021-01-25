The Get Around Ep. 160 — Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis

TC St. Francis sophomore and rising star Wyatt Nausadis stops by to chat about the run to Ford Field and the winter sports shutdown that is looming.

THE PULSE 

We break down the two state finals games from TCSF and Cadillac at Ford Field last weekend. We also chat about the recent extension of the winter sports shutdown.

INTERVIEW

Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

Jake addresses the heat after a controversial column sparked outrage from the football community.

HALL OF FAME

Aidan Schmuckal, Collin Johnston and Charlie Licht are nominated in the latest HOF vote. Who gets in?

TRIFECTA 

Where will Matt Stafford end up and what would you like to see the Lions get in return?

