TC St. Francis senior Ayden Ferris stops by after the Gladiators move on to the state championship game with a 13-12 win over Cass City! Listen for a review of all six semifinal and championship football games.

THE PULSE

Hear the recap of how TC St. Francis and Cadillac earned spots in the football state championship games, plus breakdowns of the TC Central, Grayling, Johannesburg-Lewiston and Suttons Bay contests.

INTERVIEW

Ayden Ferris, TC St. Francis

THE PULSE

We take a look at last week's volleyball quarterfinals and semifinals featuring Mesick and Cadillac.

HALL OF FAME

TCSF Aidan Schmuckal, TC Central's Carson Bourdo and Cadillac Kaleb McKinley are up for the honor. Who gets in?

TRIFECTA

Following the lead of the state, the guys each pick a name for their snowplow.

