The Get Around Ep. 158 — Carson Bourdo, TC Central

TC Central junior Carson Bourdo stops by after the Trojans won their first regional title in 32 years! Listen for a preview of all six playoff football games.
THE PULSE
Hear the recap of TC Central, Cadillac and Grayling’s regional titles and a preview of each semifinal this weekend.
INTERVIEW
Carson Bourdo, TC Central
THE PULSE
We preview the 8-player football state championship, along with Joburg and TC St. Francis’ semifinal games.
HALL OF FAME
Three amazing performances get the nod from regional finals week. Who is the first inductee of 2021?
TRIFECTA
The guys each make their picks for the state semifinal and final matchups this weekend. Find out who we think will win.