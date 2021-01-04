The Get Around Ep. 157 — Grace Quiggin, Mesick 

Senior volleyball player Grace Quiggin is the first Mesick Bulldog to chat with the podcast as we preview the return to sports this weekend.
THE PULSE
We break down each of the five local football games set for this Saturday and let you know the keys to victory.
INTERVIEW
Grace Quiggin, Mesick
THE PULSE PT. II
Cadillac and Mesick have tough quarterfinals coming up after a long break, what will push them to Battle Creek?
TRIFECTA
We chat about the best gifts we received this holiday season and tell you how not to get scammed on the internet.