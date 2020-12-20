TGA 155

The Get Around Ep. 155 — Renee Brines, Cadillac

Another big episode as we reveal the All-Region Football Dream Team and have Cadillac junior setter Renee Brines by to chat.

THE PULSE 

Fall sports are back and part of the MDHHS’s pilot program with antigen testing. Find out all you need to know in the Pulse.

INTERVIEW 

Renee Brines, Cadillac

ALL-REGION REVEAL 

We go through the 2020 Record-Eagle Football Dream Team and its many amazing athletes before Sunday’s print edition. You can only hear it here!

CHRISTMAS MOVIE BRACKET 

We enter the Final Four of the Best Christmas Movie of All Time bracket.

TRIFECTA

What is your favorite part of the holiday season?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

