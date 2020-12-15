The Get Around Logo 12-15-20.jpg

Freestyle skier Winter Vinecki of Gaylord joins us to talk about her Olympic hopes, traveling the globe and setting a world record. We discuss the volleyball all-region and all-state teams.

THE PULSE

The MHSAA's Rep Council postponed its meeting. What does that mean for resuming high school sports?

INTERVIEW

Winter Vinecki, Gaylord

BRACKET BUSTERS

We reveal the first-round winners in TGA Best Christmas Movie of All Time tournament-style bracket. Who made the elite eight?

TRIFECTA

Will James or Jake be able to bring home a fantasy football championship against our listeners/readers?

