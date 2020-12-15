Freestyle skier Winter Vinecki of Gaylord joins us to talk about her Olympic hopes, traveling the globe and setting a world record. We discuss the volleyball all-region and all-state teams.
THE PULSE
The MHSAA's Rep Council postponed its meeting. What does that mean for resuming high school sports?
INTERVIEW
Winter Vinecki, Gaylord
BRACKET BUSTERS
We reveal the first-round winners in TGA Best Christmas Movie of All Time tournament-style bracket. Who made the elite eight?
TRIFECTA
Will James or Jake be able to bring home a fantasy football championship against our listeners/readers?