TGA 152

The Get Around Ep. 152 — Hunter Ventline, Grayling

Hunter Ventline becomes the first Grayling Viking to join the podcast as we reveal the 2020 All-Region Boys and Girls Cross Country teams.

THE PULSE

The guys chat about the latest extension of the statewide shutdown and what the most likely outcomes of the pause are now.

INTERVIEW

Hunter Ventline, Grayling

ALL-REGION REVEAL

We reveal the 2020 All-Region Cross Country Dream Teams and Second Teams for the first time. Check out Sunday’s Record-Eagle for the full squad.

TRIFECTA

Will the Big Ten allow Ohio State to play in the championship?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you