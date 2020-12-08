The Get Around Ep. 152 — Hunter Ventline, Grayling

Hunter Ventline becomes the first Grayling Viking to join the podcast as we reveal the 2020 All-Region Boys and Girls Cross Country teams.
THE PULSE
The guys chat about the latest extension of the statewide shutdown and what the most likely outcomes of the pause are now.
INTERVIEW
Hunter Ventline, Grayling
ALL-REGION REVEAL
We reveal the 2020 All-Region Cross Country Dream Teams and Second Teams for the first time. Check out Sunday’s Record-Eagle for the full squad.
TRIFECTA
Will the Big Ten allow Ohio State to play in the championship?