The Get Around Ep. 151 — Charlie Peterson, TC St. Francis

TC St. Francis junior QB Charlie Peterson joins us for a chat and we reveal the 2020 All-Region Boys Soccer Dream Team!
THE PULSE
The Detroit Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn, we discuss what took so long, what this means for the franchise’s future and if we think Matt Stafford has longevity in the D.
INTERVIEW
Charlie Peterson, TC St. Francis
SOCCER ALL-REGION
We reveal the 2020 Record-Eagle Boys Soccer All-Region Dream Team and Second Team for the first time, led by Player of the Year Colin Blackport from TC West. Tune in to find out who made the team!
TRIFECTA
How does online sports betting affect Michigan?