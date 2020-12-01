The Get Around Ep. 151 — Charlie Peterson, TC St. Francis

The Get Around Ep. 151 — Charlie Peterson, TC St. Francis

TC St. Francis junior QB Charlie Peterson joins us for a chat and we reveal the 2020 All-Region Boys Soccer Dream Team!

THE PULSE

The Detroit Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn, we discuss what took so long, what this means for the franchise’s future and if we think Matt Stafford has longevity in the D.

INTERVIEW

Charlie Peterson, TC St. Francis

SOCCER ALL-REGION

We reveal the 2020 Record-Eagle Boys Soccer All-Region Dream Team and Second Team for the first time, led by Player of the Year Colin Blackport from TC West. Tune in to find out who made the team!

TRIFECTA

How does online sports betting affect Michigan?

