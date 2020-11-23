The Get Around Ep. 150 — Carson Briggs (TCC) and Cody Inglis (MHSAA)

Thank you for 150 Episodes of The Get Around! We have a great episode featuring TC Central senior Carson Briggs and the MHSAA Assistant Director Cody Inglis as our special guests.

THE PULSE

An update about the state of sports in Michigan and where we stand right now. How optimistic is the Dec. 9 return date?

INTERVIEW

Cody Inglis, Michigan High School Athletic Association Assistant Director on the latest sports shutdown and the plans/scenarios for return to play.

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

Jake, James and Andrew tackle the big questions regarding high school sports and a second lockdown. Hear what we think is the best for winter sports.

INTERVIEW

Carson Briggs, TC Central

TRIFECTA

What are you thankful for? (Respond in the comments or social media for a chance to win our Ep. 150 giveaway!)

