The Get Around Ep. 150 — Carson Briggs (TCC) and Cody Inglis (MHSAA)

Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will change to rain showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.