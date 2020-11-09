The Get Around Ep. 149 — Finn Durbin, TC West

TC West senior defender Finn Durbin chats with us about the Titans run to the D1 soccer state finals and what it is like being a dual-sport athlete in the same season. 

THE PULSE 

Jake breaks down the run for the TC West soccer team to a runner-up finish in Division 1 and Andrew reports back from Boyne City’s overtime win over Glen Lake. We also preview this week’s best district final football matchups. 

INTERVIEW 

Finn Durbin, TC West soccer defender and TC West football kicker 

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

Find out if we see winter sports going off as scheduled. 

HALL OF FAME 

Hear about amazing performances in the cross country state finals and three state champions who get inducted. 

TRIFECTA 

Where would your press conference be to announce big news?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you