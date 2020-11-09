The Get Around Ep. 149 — Finn Durbin, TC West

TC West senior defender Finn Durbin chats with us about the Titans run to the D1 soccer state finals and what it is like being a dual-sport athlete in the same season.
THE PULSE
Jake breaks down the run for the TC West soccer team to a runner-up finish in Division 1 and Andrew reports back from Boyne City’s overtime win over Glen Lake. We also preview this week’s best district final football matchups.
INTERVIEW
Finn Durbin, TC West soccer defender and TC West football kicker
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
Find out if we see winter sports going off as scheduled.
HALL OF FAME
Hear about amazing performances in the cross country state finals and three state champions who get inducted.
TRIFECTA
Where would your press conference be to announce big news?