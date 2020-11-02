The Get Around Ep 148

Leland senior goalie Gavin Miller gives us an inside look at the Comets’ playoff run and what its like to be in net for a shootout.

THE PULSE

Three local soccer teams are in the state semifinals. We chat about TC West, Elk Rapids and Leland’s chances for a title. We also talk about first round playoff results from football.

INTERVIEW 

Gavin Miller, Leland

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

MHSAA announces masks in wrestling and basketball...how do we see this panning out?

HALL OF FAME

Preston Ball, Tony Gallegos and David Millikin are nominated. Which performance takes the cake?

TRIFECTA

Hear bout the best Halloween costumes we saw this year!

