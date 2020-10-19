The Get Around Logo 10-19-20.jpg

Charlevoix senior Luke Snyder joins us to talk about the 5-0 Rayders' big game this week against 4-1 Glen Lake, and we preview all the football action this weekend.

THE PULSE

Golf and tennis state finals looked different this year. How much so, and how will the X-C ones differ as well? Pistons play-by-play man George Blaha calls a local high school game.

INTERVIEW

Luke Snyder, Charlevoix football

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

We dive into the high school football playoffs and talk about how nobody really knows where the finals will be held. What are the options?

HALL OF FAME

TC Central's Grace Maitland, Grayling's Eliot Boik and Kingsley's Owen Graves are nominated. Who gets in to the most exclusive club in northern Michigan?

TRIFECTA

Who is your Plan B team in the NFL?

