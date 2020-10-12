The Get Around Ep. 145 — Michael Wittman, Suttons Bay

Suttons Bay senior captain Michael Wittman joins us after another big win for the Norsemen and we preview all the playoff action this weekend.

THE PULSE

Golf state finals, tennis state finals and soccer playoffs are upon us. Listen to the Pulse to hear who you need to watch out for this weekend.

INTERVIEW

Michael Wittman, Suttons Bay Football

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

James breaks down all the more recent moves by the Detroit Red Wings and tell you what they may mean for the future.

HALL OF FAME 

Two football players and a volleyball standout are nominated. Who gets in?

TRIFECTA 

Can LeBron James win six NBA titles?

