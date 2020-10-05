The Get Around Ep. 144 — Patrick O’Connor, TC West

Traverse City West senior Patrick O’Connor stops to chat about the new look Titans and we discuss how the MHSAA might respond to the latest developments regarding Executive Orders.

THE PULSE

We check in with our 3-0 teams halfway through the football season and see if they can make it to 6-0. We also reveal all the local teams ranked in football, volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country.

INTERVIEW 

Patrick O’Connor, Traverse City West football

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

A recent Supreme Court ruling reverse many Executive Orders but MDHHS came back with more guidance. How do we think the MHSAA will respond?

HALL OF FAME 

Joburg’s Sheldon Huff, TC Christian’s Emma Mirabelli and one of Gaylord St. Mary’s stars are nominated. Who wins this week?

FANTASY FOOTBALL UPDATE 

We chat about the Fantasy Leagues we have with you, our listeners.

