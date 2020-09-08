The Get Around Ep. 140 — Brett Peterson, Kingsley

Football is back! We have a great interview with Kingsley football’s Brett Peterson about the emotional roller coaster of the last few months and what it’s like to transfer to a rival school.

THE PULSE 

TC West and TC Central soccer prepare to square off after hot starts, Cadillac volleyball wrecks home quads and TC Central hires a new basketball coach.

INTERVIEW 

Brett Peterson, Kingsley football

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

Football season has been reinstated, what does this mean for players, teams and fans? Find out here.

HALL OF FAME 

TC Central’s Everest Noyes, TC Christian’s Henry Reineck and TC West’s Becky Lane are nominated. Who is your vote?

TRIFECTA 

We chat about the Fantasy Football leagues that we started with our listeners, join in the fun!

