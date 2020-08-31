The Get Around Ep. 139 — Alex Scott

The Get Around is loaded with record-breaking performances at the Pete Moss invite, pro golfer Alex Scott and a chat about the return of football.

THE PULSE 

We recap the big weekend from the Pete Moss cross country invite, area soccer games and tennis from last week.

INTERVIEW 

Alex Scott, TC West alumni and professional golfer

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

Rumors are swirling about the reversal of the postponement of high school football in Michigan. Find out if there is any hope here.

HALL OF FAME 

Three runners are nominated for the Hall of Fame’s second inductee of 2020-21.

TRIFECTA 

What is the one golf course in the world you would like to play a round on?

