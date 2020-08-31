The Get Around is loaded with record-breaking performances at the Pete Moss invite, pro golfer Alex Scott and a chat about the return of football.
THE PULSE
We recap the big weekend from the Pete Moss cross country invite, area soccer games and tennis from last week.
INTERVIEW
Alex Scott, TC West alumni and professional golfer
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
Rumors are swirling about the reversal of the postponement of high school football in Michigan. Find out if there is any hope here.
HALL OF FAME
Three runners are nominated for the Hall of Fame’s second inductee of 2020-21.
TRIFECTA
What is the one golf course in the world you would like to play a round on?
