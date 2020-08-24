The Get Around Ep. 138 — Macy Brown, Cadillac 

Reigning R-E volleyball Player of the Year and Cadillac senior Macy Brown chats with us about the 2020-21 volleyball season for her Vikings.
THE PULSE
Finally! Sports are back and we have all the updates from soccer, golf, tennis and volleyball that happened on opening weekend. Check out what went down in northern Michigan!
INTERVIEW
Macy Brown, Cadillac
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
We discuss transfer rules and some situations facing our local athletes after the cancellation of football.
HALL OF FAME
The first member of the 2020-21 Hall of Fame is inducted, who had the best performance from Week One?
TRIFECTA
We chat about our upcoming ‘Fantasy Football Frenzy’ and tell you our worst fantasy football moments.
