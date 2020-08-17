The Get Around Ep. 137 — Colin Blackport, TC West

Traverse City West junior soccer player Colin Blackport joins us to chat about the upcoming season and the Titans’ chances of making it back to the Final Four.
Sports are back this week! Golf kicks off with the Lober Invite at Crystal Mountain and dozens of contests are scheduled for this weekend. Listen to find out who to watch out for in the early goings.
TC West junior Colin Blackport hangs out and chats about his odd nickname, practice with COVID restrictions and his hopes for another big year with the Titans.
Petoskey removes all Native American imagery from their school, what does this mean for the rest of our area schools?
Find out what to expect from The Get Around in the near future, including exciting and interactive events!
What do we think of the Detroit Tigers finally calling up their minor league prospects?
