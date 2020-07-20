The Get Around Ep 135 — Cody Inglis, MHSAA Assistant Director (Part 2)
By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

MHSAA Assistant Director Cody Inglis comes back to discuss updates on the return to high school sports in the coming weeks.

THE PULSE

Pit Spitters are back for round two. Find out what has changed and who you can expect to see the rest of the season.

INTERVIEW

Cody Inglis, MHSAA Assistant Director to chat about the decision to move forward with fall sports as planned amid COVID-19.

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

The Get Around guys break down the MHSAA’s guidance and chat about possible outcomes.

TRIFECTA

Who do you think will win the shortened season NBA, NHL and MLB titles?

