The Get Around Ep 135 — Cody Inglis, MHSAA Assistant Director (Part 2)

MHSAA Assistant Director Cody Inglis comes back to discuss updates on the return to high school sports in the coming weeks.
THE PULSE
Pit Spitters are back for round two. Find out what has changed and who you can expect to see the rest of the season.
INTERVIEW
Cody Inglis, MHSAA Assistant Director to chat about the decision to move forward with fall sports as planned amid COVID-19.
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
The Get Around guys break down the MHSAA’s guidance and chat about possible outcomes.
TRIFECTA
Who do you think will win the shortened season NBA, NHL and MLB titles?
