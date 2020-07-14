Great Lakes Resorters catcher and Frankfort alum Brett Zimmerman joins via telephone as he recovers from COVID-19 and tells us what it is like inside the bubble.
THE PULSE
We regretfully announced the cancellation of the Record-Eagle Classic, listen to find out why and we discuss the resumption of Northwoods League baseball on Sunday.
INTERVIEW
Brett Zimmerman, Frankfort alumni, Wayne State and Great Lakes Resorters catcher
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
Jake and James discuss the NBA bubble and the real possibility that no professional championships are decided in 2020.
HALL OF FAME
We induct the final three athletes into The Get Around Hall of Fame for the 2019-20 school year.
TRIFECTA
What should the Washington Redskins change their name to?
