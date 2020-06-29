The Get Around Ep. 133 — Cooper Peterson, Great Lakes Resorters (TC St. Francis)

Sports are back in action and so is The Get Around as we welcome TC St. Francis alum and Great Lakes Resorters’ catcher Cooper Peterson.
THE PULSE
The Detroit Red Wings announced the cancellation of Training Camp and the NHL Prospect Tournament in TC on Monday, Michigan State scoops up the No. 1 recruit in the world in Emoni Bates and TC Central’s Josh Burnham picks up offers from Alabama and Norte Dame.
INTERVIEW
Cooper Peterson, Hillsdale College, TC. St. Francis and Great Lakes Resorters
HALL OF FAME
We induct three track stars in our second to last rendition for the 2019-2020 school year.
TRIFECTA
Jake had one of the best surprises happen last weekend so we ask what was your favorite surprise?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.