The Get Around Ep. 133 — Cooper Peterson, Great Lakes Resorters (TC St. Francis)

 By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

Sports are back in action and so is The Get Around as we welcome TC St. Francis alum and Great Lakes Resorters’ catcher Cooper Peterson.

THE PULSE

The Detroit Red Wings announced the cancellation of Training Camp and the NHL Prospect Tournament in TC on Monday, Michigan State scoops up the No. 1 recruit in the world in Emoni Bates and TC Central’s Josh Burnham picks up offers from Alabama and Norte Dame.

INTERVIEW

Cooper Peterson, Hillsdale College, TC. St. Francis and Great Lakes Resorters

HALL OF FAME

We induct three track stars in our second to last rendition for the 2019-2020 school year.

TRIFECTA

Jake had one of the best surprises happen last weekend so we ask what was your favorite surprise?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

