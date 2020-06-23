The Get Around Ep. 132 — Joe Muzljakovich, Great Lakes Resorters (TCSF)
By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

Former TCSF star and newest Great Lakes Resorter Joe Muzljakovich joins TGA to chat about his shotgun signing to play in the Northwoods League.

THE PULSE 

The Manistee Saints sweep opening weekend, what impressed us?

The Pit Spitters and new teams Northern Michigan Dune Bears and Great Lakes Resorters start practice this week.

INTERVIEW

Joe Muzljakovich, Traverse City St. Francis, Wayne State University, Great Lakes Resorters

FACT OR FICTION 

The guys play a game of fact or fiction with the craziest laws in the world.

HALL OF FAME 

Three softball players are inducted, who made the cut?

TRIFECTA

What do you think about the possibility of NBA players sitting out the playoffs?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you