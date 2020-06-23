The Get Around Ep. 132 — Joe Muzljakovich, Great Lakes Resorters (TCSF)

Former TCSF star and newest Great Lakes Resorter Joe Muzljakovich joins TGA to chat about his shotgun signing to play in the Northwoods League.
THE PULSE
The Manistee Saints sweep opening weekend, what impressed us?
The Pit Spitters and new teams Northern Michigan Dune Bears and Great Lakes Resorters start practice this week.
INTERVIEW
Joe Muzljakovich, Traverse City St. Francis, Wayne State University, Great Lakes Resorters
FACT OR FICTION
The guys play a game of fact or fiction with the craziest laws in the world.
HALL OF FAME
Three softball players are inducted, who made the cut?
TRIFECTA
What do you think about the possibility of NBA players sitting out the playoffs?
