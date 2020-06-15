The Get Around Ep. 131 — Pat Hohlfeld, Traverse City Pit Spitters

The Get Around Ep. 131 — Pat Hohlfeld, Traverse City Pit Spitters

 By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

Episode 131 is loaded with great news about the return of sports in northern Michigan! Hear from TC Pit Spitter Pat Hohlfeld about the July 1 start date and what to expect from two new TC teams this summer.

THE PULSE 

The Record-Eagle announces the planning and sponsorship of baseball, softball and soccer ‘Senior Showcases’ this summer. Listen to find out how to get your players on the field one last time (including a chance to play at Turtle Creek Stadium)!!

INTERVIEW 

Traverse City Pit Spitters’ pitcher Pat Hohlfeld.

REOPENING UPDATE 

We chat about the latest order and the go-ahead for camps and outdoor sports from the state.

HALL OF FAME 

We induct three baseball players into the Hall of Fame. Will it be you?

TRIFECTA

What are the wackiest Minor League baseball teams you have seen/can come up with?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you