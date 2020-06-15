The Get Around Ep. 131 — Pat Hohlfeld, Traverse City Pit Spitters

Episode 131 is loaded with great news about the return of sports in northern Michigan! Hear from TC Pit Spitter Pat Hohlfeld about the July 1 start date and what to expect from two new TC teams this summer.
THE PULSE
The Record-Eagle announces the planning and sponsorship of baseball, softball and soccer ‘Senior Showcases’ this summer. Listen to find out how to get your players on the field one last time (including a chance to play at Turtle Creek Stadium)!!
INTERVIEW
Traverse City Pit Spitters’ pitcher Pat Hohlfeld.
REOPENING UPDATE
We chat about the latest order and the go-ahead for camps and outdoor sports from the state.
HALL OF FAME
We induct three baseball players into the Hall of Fame. Will it be you?
TRIFECTA
What are the wackiest Minor League baseball teams you have seen/can come up with?
