The Get Around Ep 130 — Adam Stefanski, Boyne City Athletic Director

Boyne City Athletic Director Adam Stefanski joins The Get Around to talk about what are the biggest hurdles to getting sports back underway quickly and safely.
THE PULSE
The MHSAA continues to release guidance on the return to play. Monday marked the beginning of the summer for most teams in northern Michigan. What does it mean for you?
INTERVIEW
Boyne City Athletic Director Adam Stefanski
PRO PLAYOFF PLANS
We chat about the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL’s plans for their playoff structures and seasons ahead. Who are you most excited for?
HALL OF FAME
Three new players are inducted, who will it be?
