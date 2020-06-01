The Get Around Ep 129 — Mickey Graham, Traverse City Pit Spitters General Manager

Traverse City Pit Spitters General Manger Mickey Graham stops in to chat about baseball returning to TC in the coming weeks and what it may look like for fans.
THE PULSE
We discuss the MHSAA guidelines that were released for return to play last Friday and what Gov. Whitmer’s lifting of the “Safer at Home” order does for sports.
INTERVIEW
Northwoods Leagues GM of the Year and Pit Spitters GM Mickey Graham joins.
VOTE FOR THE GOAT
Michael Jordan wins, is anyone surprised?
TRIFECTA
What would be the mascot for your life? (Alma maters excluded)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.